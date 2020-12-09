Panasonic Launches New Line of Modules to Compliment EverBolt Storage System

Panasonic Corp. of North America has unveiled its new EverVolt Solar Modules series with the introduction of four new modules designed to accompany its EverVolt Battery Storage system.

Panasonic says the EverVolt Solar Modules provide advanced efficiency and performance – even in high temperatures – as well as exceptional degradation rates and are backed by the company’s Triple Guard and All Guard 25-year warranties. Panasonic is launching the EverVolt Solar Modules with two product series, which will be available in February 2021:

•EverVolt Solar Module Series 370 W /360 W modules feature efficiencies of 21.2% and 20.6%, respectively, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.26%

•EverVolt Solar Module Black Series 360 W /350 W modules feature efficiencies of 20.6% and 20%, respectively, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.26%

The modules’ continuous power production in shaded areas provides greater energy yields and output – more sunlight absorption means more clean power to the home. With one of the industry’s lowest annual degradation rates, power output of at least 92% is guaranteed after 25 years.

The Panasonic Triple Guard Warranty covers EverVolt panels for performance, product, parts and labor for 25 years. The All Guard Warranty covers labor to replace and repair all major components in the EverVolt system. Applicable to Panasonic AC modules, this also includes solar modules combined with microinverters sold by Panasonic, racking for 25 years and monitoring hardware for five years. Modules installed by merchants outside of the Panasonic Installer Program receive a 25-year warranty on performance and product only.

“The EverVolt Solar Modules series are the latest example of Panasonic’s 40 years of commitment and investment in the solar energy industry,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Co. of America. “We continue to innovate and deliver products that cater to homeowners’ and installers’ needs. We know homeowners will appreciate having another option to help them achieve grid independence – with greater power and efficiency in a product that delivers a very reliable return on their investment.”

Homeowners will be able to order the new EverVolt Series Solar Modules from Panasonic Solar Residential Installers starting February 2021.

Homeowners interested in a list of residential installers, click here.