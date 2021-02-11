Panasonic Readies EverVolt Solar Modules, Storage Systems for Shipment

Panasonic Corp. of North America says its EverVolt solar modules designed to accompany its EverVolt Battery Storage system are available for shipping. Announced in December 2020, the new solar modules are designed to provide advanced efficiency and performance, exceptional degradation rates and a comprehensive warranty, notes the company.

EverVolt Solar Module Series 370 W / 360 W modules feature efficiencies of 21.2% and 20.6% respectively, a temperature coefficient of -0.26% and provide maximum power output for residential solar systems. EverVolt Solar Module Black Series 360 W / 350 W modules feature efficiencies of 20.6% and 20%, respectively, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.26%.

When installed by a Panasonic Authorized, Premium or Elite installer and registered through the Panasonic website, the EverVolt modules are covered by Panasonic’s TripleGuard and AllGuard 25-year product, performance and labor warranties. Panels installed by installers outside of the Panasonic network will still receive 25-year product and performance warranties.

“We are excited homeowners can officially purchase the new EverVolt modules,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Co. of America. “By bringing these new products to market, Panasonic is signaling to installers and homeowners its continued investment in solar energy innovation. We will continue to provide the high level of support and quality solar products homeowners have come to expect from Panasonic.”

To purchase the EverVolt modules, homowners can find a list of installers, here.

Photo Source