Panasonic, Service Finance Co. Unveil PowerOn Energy Storage Financing Program

Panasonic and Service Finance Co. have unveiled PowerOn, a new home energy storage financing program exclusively for Panasonic EverVolt certified installers that enables them to offer 100% financing to homeowners who buy a complete energy storage system including EverVolt battery storage and Panasonic brand solar modules.

The PowerOn program offers affordable payments for homeowners and speedy payment to installers. Homeowners will be able to use any federal tax credits and local incentives to lower their payments and pay down loans faster through refinancing. All promotional loans offered through the PowerOn program include competitive finance terms.

“The interest in energy storage systems has never been higher,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. “One of the key missing ingredients has been nationwide energy storage financing that is easy to access and affordable for homeowners. With PowerOn, any Panasonic EverVolt certified installer can increase sales by selling turnkey energy storage systems with a low monthly payment.”

The PowerOn program provides multiple, flexible, no-money-down financing options to enrolled Panasonic EverVolt certified installers that they can offer to homeowners, including:

-Transparent pricing – no hidden fees

-No interest/no payment options, up to 18 months

-Short- and long-term, low payment options

-Combination solar/energy storage financing

-Competitive annual percentage rates

Service Finance Co. has an easy to use dealer portal, online application and mobile app, which offers rapid four-click customer approvals and high approval rates.

PowerOn platform training is launching now. Webinars will be conducted to provide more in-depth information on both how to access and apply for PowerOn and how installers can use financing to increase their sales of Panasonic brand solar modules and EverVolt energy storage systems.

To learn more about Panasonic solar technology, click here.

Photo: Service Finance Co.’s landing page