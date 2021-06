PPL Electric Utilities has issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking to procure 14,600 Photovoltaic, 219,000 PA Tier I and 292,000 PA Tier II alternative energy credits (AECs) in order to meet the Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard.

Qualification materials must be received by Wednesday, July 7, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

For more information about the RFP, click here or call Ben Chee at (212) 345-0091.