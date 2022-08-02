PosiGen Opens Solar Installation Services in Massachusetts

PosiGen, a provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, is expanding into Massachusetts. This will be PosiGen’s sixth operational state, joining Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and the company’s home base of Louisiana. The initial launch focuses on Western Massachusetts, with plans to expand PosiGen’s footprint across the Commonwealth over the next six to eight months.

“We are very excited to be entering the Massachusetts market,” says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen’s CEO. “Massachusetts has been committed to solar and renewables for decades and is recognized as one of the states leading the charge to decarbonization. We look forward to helping families who traditionally haven’t had access to rooftop solar, lowering their energy burden and putting real money back in their pockets through our No Credit Needed, Solar for All program. We are committed to our mission to provide meaningful savings to every family we serve.”

Since 2011, PosiGen has served over 22,000 residential customers with its lease program, which covers the full cost of installing, maintaining and ensuring the rooftop solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.