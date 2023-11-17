Priefert Steel Fabricating Nevados Solar Trackers in Texas

Priefert Steel, billing itself as “America’s #1 Name in Ranch & Rodeo,” has begun manufacturing Nevados’ solar mounting and tracking equipment at the company’s factory in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The Nevados system allows solar panels to be placed on hilly terrain, with its trackers automatically tilting the panels to follow the sun throughout the day. Trackers made at the Priefert factory, from American-made steel, are expected to help developers and owner-operators qualify for bonus tax credits for domestic content, says the company.

Draft federal rules released this May call for 100% domestic content for basic iron-and-steel products and at least 40% for manufactured products, escalating to 55% for projects beginning construction after 2026, to claim the bonus tax credits.

“Priefert invented the first front-opening cattle headgate and has been on the forefront of steel fabrication innovation ever since,” says Priefert’s Rocky Christenberry. “We’re proud of our factory with 23 acres under one roof, and our focus on high-precision steel manufacturing. The Nevados focus on design innovation in all-terrain trackers makes us great natural partners.”

In addition to launching this factory, Nevados has continued to expand its client base in the United States. By the close of this year, Nevados will have contracted for enough trackers to supply about 1.5 GW of solar generating capacity in the U.S., with both existing and new strategic client partners such as Ampliform, BlueWave, Cogent Renewables, CS Energy, Cupertino Electric, D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments, Energix Renewables, Nexamp, Primoris Services Corp. and SOLV Energy.