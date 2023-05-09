Prologis Seeking Solar Project Partners for California Building Portfolio

Prologis has selected Station A to host a request for quotes (RFQ) to identify regional solar providers to install 116 solar projects throughout its California industrial building portfolio.

Prologis is aiming to deploy 1 GW of solar, supported by battery storage, by 2025. To reach this goal, Prologis needs to secure interconnection for a multitude of solar projects in the 100kW to 400 kW size range. To retain NEM 2.0 categorization, Prologis is seeking qualified installers for projects that have a three-year time frame.

Prologis will leverage Station A’s marketplace to find local developers in five regional markets across California.

The RFQ is now accepting proposals and will close on May 15. Solar developers looking to bid on this project can create a free account at stationa.com.

Station A’s Clean Energy Marketplace has originated 19 MW of onsite renewable projects and enables the collection of competitive project bids from contractors and EPCs in a transparent and all-digital way.

“Prologis is always looking for ways to improve our service to our customers,” says Scott Peattie, vice president, C&I energy solutions, at Prologis. “We’re excited to partner with Station A to help expand our installation partner network. Their large network of contractors and flexible approach to soliciting proposals in the market fit our needs well.”