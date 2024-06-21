ProLux Energy, SolarShips Installation Services Announce Merger

ProLux Energy is merging with SolarShips Installation Services, which the company says took place in order to consolidate sales and installation capabilities for the Illinois market.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter with SolarShips,” says Nate Butterfield, owner of ProLux.

“This merger represents more than just a business decision; we aim to set a new standard for solar installations in Illinois now that we have the ability to control the timeline for our customers.”

The companies have moved their operations to the Hillsboro Glass Factory in Montgomery County.