PSCSC Approves Duke Energy Program to Expand Renewables

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) has approved Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage program in South Carolina, enabling the company to expand renewable energy options for customers.

The Green Source Advantage program builds on similar programs that Duke Energy has offered to large customers since 2014. The program offers the flexibility of selecting and negotiating all price terms directly with a renewable supplier of choice, as well as retaining renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by the renewable facility. The customer and renewable energy supplier can also agree on the contract length.

“This program offers a viable and cost-effective path for large customers seeking to advance their renewable energy and sustainability goals,” says Michael Callahan, president of Duke Energy South Carolina. “Green Source Advantage will help them meet these goals on their terms.”

The program will be available until the total capacity of 200 MW is fully subscribed. Of this 200 MW capacity, 35 MW will be set aside for local government and university customers for nine months. The remaining 165 MW will be reserved for large nonresidential customers – 125 MW for Duke Energy Carolinas and 40 MW for Duke Energy Progress.

Act 236 – legislation passed in 2014 – provided a framework for customers to install solar on their homes and businesses through strategic programs like the net metering incentive and rebate offerings. The company has provided more than $65 million in rebates as an extra incentive for customers who wanted to go solar across its South Carolina footprint. The company also created shared solar programs in the state – allowing customers to participate in the benefits of renewable energy without installing solar panels at their home or business.

The application window for the program opens March 29 on a first-come, first-served basis. To access application details and eligibility requirements, click here.