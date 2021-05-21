Public Service Commission Finalizes South Carolina Net Metering Policies

The South Carolina Public Service Commission has issued final rules for net metering in South Carolina.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) worked collaboratively with Duke Energy to successfully create a net metering program in the state that better aligns with customer behavior and electricity system needs.

“SEIA commends the South Carolina Public Service Commission for finalizing a net metering program that supports energy freedom and South Carolina’s local solar market,” says Will Giese, southeast regional director at SEIA. “This is ultimately a win for current and future solar customers in South Carolina and will ensure the local rooftop solar market continues to grow. SEIA also commends Duke Energy for engaging with solar stakeholders throughout this process. Because Duke Energy took a collaborative approach to net metering and entered into good faith discussions with the solar industry, we were able to come to a decision that works for all parties, especially ratepayers. We hope more utilities will take note of this approach and work with us on these important matters.”

The net metering regime for current solar customers will be officially extended through 2025 or 2029, depending on when customers switched to solar. At the conclusion of that period, customers can continue with the current regime at 2025 or 2029 retail rates – or switch to the new program. Key elements of the new program include time-of-use rates and rebates for smart thermostats.

