Public Service Company of Oklahoma Issues Solar RFP

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has issued a Draft 2021 Solar PSA RFP to obtain up to 1,350 MW of solar energy resources via multiple purchase and sale agreements (PSA) for purchase of 100% equity interest in the project companies selected.

Proposals may include a battery energy storage system (BESS) as an option. The optional BESS must be no larger than 40% of the nameplate solar energy resource, and for four and/or eight hours of capacity.

Proposals will be evaluated based on criteria outlined in the final 2021 Solar PSA RFP. Projects must have a minimum nameplate rating of 50 MW and be operational by December 15, 2024, or December 15, 2025.

To qualify for consideration, solar projects must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) RTO and be located in Oklahoma. PSO has a preference for projects located in its service territory or interconnected to its transmission system.

Proposals are due January 13, 2022. All proposal responses should be directed to the RFP manager as outlined in the RFP documents.

