Puget Sound Energy adds Solar, BESS projects in Washington

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has announced two renewable projects in Washington state.

The first is the development of the utility-scale Appaloosa Solar Project that PSE will own and operate. The second is a PPA signed with BrightNight for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) known as the Greenwater project.

Together, the projects are expected to generate 342 MW.

The Appaloosa Solar Project will be built within the existing PSE Lower Snake River Wind Facility footprint in Garfield County, and will be capable of generating 142 MW. The project will leverage existing transmission rights and infrastructure.

“We’re excited to bring clean, reliable utility-scale solar energy to our customers, especially during peak summer months when cooling demand is high,” says Ron Roberts, senior vice president of Energy Resources.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to a low-carbon future and advances our efforts to meet Washington state’s ambitious clean energy goals.”

Construction on the Appaloosa Solar Project will be done by Qcells USA which is providing full renewable value chain and turnkey services on the project, including serving as the project developer, module manufacturer and EPC provider of the site. Construction is scheduled to begin next year with a commercial operation date expected in 2026.

The Greenwater BESS project will be located near Sumner. BrightNight will design and install the facility, using lithium-ion batteries. BrightNight worked with the city of Sumner and other local agencies for two years to secure the Conditional Use Permit and to satisfy requirements of Washington’s State Environmental Policy Act. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2027.