PV Hardware USA Opens Solar Tracker Manufacturing Facility

PV Hardware USA (PVH USA) has cut the ribbon on its 30,000 sq. foot solar tracker manufacturing facility in Houston, the company’s third factory worldwide.

The facility employs 120 workers and is set to provide custom-built solar tracking systems for new-generation projects.

“With the opening of this factory in Houston, PVH USA is affirming its unwavering commitment to solar energy development in the United States,” says PVH’s Emilio García.

“Our Houston operation will be a key player in the development of utility-scale solar energy across America, and we look forward to driving progress as a leading solar tracker manufacturer.”