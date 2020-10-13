PVComplete to Launch PVSketch Modeling, Proposal Web App

PVComplete, a global solar sales and design software company, says PVSketch Mega, a modeling and proposal web app for utility-scale PV projects will be released in January 2021.

PVSketch Mega informs early-stage site assessment and system design with the power of cloud computing. The platform makes it possible to run thousands of permutations of layouts to inform important development decisions by quantitatively evaluating how choices will affect round coverage ratio (GCR), kW output capacity and production values. PVSketch Mega optimizes all possible system configurations based on the project’s goals and constraints and delivers a configuration that best meets the development team’s expectations.

PVSketch Mega’s benefits include:

-Define site boundaries: Import, geolocate and scale site plan images with either Google Maps or KMZ files

-Import topography: Import topography for any site through Google Elevation Services. View the topography in 3D directly from the design

-Assess rackability (% rackable land): Input limitations like slope and minimum contiguous area to see how much of a site plan is usable. Adjust the limitations to maximize rackability from day one

-Optimize possible configurations: Select various module and tracker options to see how different choices affect the ability to meet production and system size goals

“Making sure utility-scale project economics pencil out has never been more critical when it comes to mitigating risk, ensuring project bankability and realizing returns,” says Claudia Eyzaguirre, CEO of PVComplete. “With that in mind, PVComplete is focused on empowering the industry with sophisticated, utility-scale solar project design software tools to quantitatively inform portfolio decisions and fast-track development timelines. PVSketch Mega is powerful on its own, but even more so when paired with PVCAD Mega to deliver an integrated utility-scale solar project software platform for developers, engineers and installers.”

