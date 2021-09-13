Q CELLS Licenses Technology to German Solar Module Manufacturer

Q CELLS has entered into a license agreement with an unnamed German solar module manufacturer to allow the company access to Q CELLS’ patent-protected solar cell passivation technology.

“As a pioneer in the solar industry, Q CELLS has a long R&D history of developing industry-leading technology and has taken several actions to protect our intellectual property rights over the course of the past two years,” says Dr. Daniel Jeong, CTO of Q CELLS.

“In doing so, Q CELLS has always strived to protect a fair and healthy competition for the best technology in solar industry,” continues Dr. Jeong. “Now, we are very glad to take a major step forward together with this German solar manufacturer to establish this fair competition environment, which is an important prerequisite for the sustainable growth of the solar industry.”

Q CELLS, a photovoltaic manufacturer of solar cells and modules, is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (global executive headquarters) and Thalheim, Germany (technology and innovation headquarters) with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants.