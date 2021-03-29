Q CELLS Submits Patent Infringement Complaints to German, French Courts

Q CELLS, a photovoltaic manufacturer, has filed a patent infringement complaint in Germany with the Regional Court of Düsseldorf against Astronergy Solarmodule GmbH. Q CELLS has also filed separate patent infringement complaints in France with the High Court of Paris.

The filing in Germany against Astronergy followed the Regional Court of Düsseldorf’s ruling that JinkoSolar GmbH, REC Solar EMEA GmbH and LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH unlawfully incorporated Q CELLS’ patented technology (EP 2 220 689) into specific solar products of the respective brands. The defendants have appealed against the judgment of the Düsseldorf Regional Court to the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court – the hearing in the appeal proceedings is expected to take place in April. The European Patent Office will decide on opposition proceedings launched against EP 2 220 689.

“Technological innovation has always been the core tenet of Q CELLS’ history,” says Dr. Daniel Jeong, CTO of Q CELLS. “Q CELLS believes these lawsuits will protect our intellectual property rights and contribute to establishing a healthy innovation landscape in the solar industry.”

Q CELLS says the additional legal actions represent its willingness to protect the company’s technological innovations. The company says it will not tolerate any infringement of its intellectual property rights and will take all possible pathways to stop any potential infringing activities.

Photo by Anne Worner is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0