Q CELLS Unpacks More Power, Efficiency with Q.PEAK DUO-G10 Module Debut

Q CELLS is releasing its more powerful Q.PEAK DUO-G10 solar module series in Europe. The new module offers more power than its predecessor, the Q.PEAK DUO-G9, with larger M6 wafers. For ground-mounted solutions, the 156 half-cell Q.PEAK DUO XL-G10 module delivers up to 495 Wp, which is up to 20% more module power than a standard 156 half-cell module.

For residential installations, the smaller 132 half-cell Q.PEAK DUO ML-G10 version can deliver power output up to 415 Wp. This module has also been awarded the TÜV Rheinland Quality Controlled PV certification, which is one of the most thorough testing programs for solar module quality in the industry.

Both the 132 half-cell and 156-half-cell versions of the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 provide efficiencies of 20.9% and 21.6%, respectively, thanks to Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, which arranges the module in a zero-gap cell layout. With higher yield per surface area, the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series helps to further lower BOS costs for the customer.

“There is a definite trend in the solar industry towards larger cells using M6 – and more recently – M10 wafers, and so Q CELLS has developed the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series to meet this demand,” says Daniel Jeong, Q CELLS’ CTO. “The larger dimensions mean that each individual module boasts a very high power output, which complements the zero gap cell layout to ensure peak efficiency and performance.”

The black version of the G10 series – the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G10 – is expected to be available across Europe in the second half of this year.