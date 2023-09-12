Qcells Unveils AC Module for Residential Solar, Energy Storage

Qcells, a manufacturer of solar cells and modules and provider of complete energy solutions, has introduced its SMART System to the U.S. residential solar and energy storage market.

The Qcells AC SMART System represents a U.S. industry-first: a PV module and inverter made by the same manufacturer.

The Qcells AC SMART System:

Utilizes supply chains that prioritize carbon footprint reductions and support American manufacturing through domestic assembly of the AC module and key system components.

Safe by design, it leverages the distributed AC architecture to increase energy availability and lower levelized cost of energy.

Efficiently maximizes energy yield at the module level.

AC modules offer design flexibility and scalability, making them ideal for complex installations.

Includes an all-in-one energy storage system paired with AC modules.

“The AC SMART System represents a leap forward in terms of product innovation and a significant advancement toward Qcells’ goal of being a complete end-to-end energy solutions provider in the U.S.,” says David Shin, president, Qcells North America.

The Qcells AC Module and All-in-One Battery System will be commercially available in North American in the second half of 2024.