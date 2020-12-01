REC Group Accuses Hanwha Q CELLS of Patent Infringement

REC Group, an international solar energy company headquartered in Norway, says a patent infringement lawsuit has been filed against Hanwha Solutions Corp. and Hanwha Q CELLS USA Inc. (collectively, Hanwha Q CELLS) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

“REC Group’s R&D resources, time and investments have significantly contributed to a new set of industry standards,” says Dr. Shankar G. Sridhara, CTO of REC Group. “REC Group filed this action to protect its intellectual property, investments and reputation – as well as to encourage more innovation in the industry. The more solar companies invest in development, the more improvement we will see in efficiency and costs per kWh and achieving full access to renewable energy generation and consumption for communities. As a global solar energy company, we champion intellectual property rights and fair competition.”

The patent-in-suit was granted in the U.S. in August and relates to REC Group’s split cell and junction box technology. REC Group developed the technology in-house and has manufactured products incorporating this technology for more than half a decade. REC Group’s patented solar cell assembly technology addresses the decreased overall current in solar modules caused by partial shading resulting in increased module power output and module efficiency.

