REC Group Launches ProTrust Warranty for Solar Modules

REC Group, an international solar energy company, has unveiled its ProTrust Warranty for REC modules, exclusively offered by certified REC professional installers.

The REC ProTrust Warranty includes a 25-year product warranty, 25-year performance warranty and up to 25-year labor warranty by REC-certified solar professionals. With the triple 25-year warranty, REC customers are given peace of mind around their PV installation and the generated clean energy and financial savings for a generation or longer, notes REC.

REC Group’s product warranty covers panel defects, whether they are material flaws or assembly faults, according to the product warranty conditions. The performance warranty ensures that REC panels perform as promised, maintaining their power output every year for 25 years; the warranty is applicable to all products currently in production.

The labor warranty ensures that in the event that the panel needs to be serviced by a REC-certified installer, REC will pay a fixed labor fee to cover the cost of repair or replacement of the panels or will refund the defective panels for 25 years for installations up to 25 kW and for 10 years for installations between 25 kW and 500 kW, subject to further conditions.

“Our product, performance and labor guarantee builds on the impeccable quality of REC products to create a gold-standard warranty package for our customers,” says Steve O’Neil, CEO of REC Group. “REC’s commitment to innovation and producing the highest-quality PV modules with near-zero failure rates means that homeowners and businesses enjoy greater economic security and energy autonomy.”

REC manufactures 4 million panels each year; fewer than 400 return from the field, the company says.

Photo: REC solar panels