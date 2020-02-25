REC Group Launches the Alpha Series Solar Panel

REC Group, an international solar energy company, says it has started to produce the 72-cell REC Alpha Series solar panel.

The REC Alpha 72 Series will be the world’s most powerful 72-cell panel available on the market, reaching 450 Wp with a module efficiency of 21.3% or 213 watts/m², ensuring higher energy yields driving down solar electricity generation costs for end-users. The production start follows REC’s successful launch of the world’s most powerful 60-cell solar panel in 2019.

“Our goal is to empower consumers with the best solar technology. And we know that only with big leaps, energy transitions across the globe can thrive. The REC Alpha 72 Series is a crucial tool for businesses and communities to do exactly this and gain energy autonomy,” says Steve O’Neil, CEO of REC Group.

The REC Alpha 72 Series, which combines heterojunction cell technology with advanced interconnection technology, is suited for the commercial and industrial rooftop segment and ground mount installations with space restrictions.

Weighing only 23.6 kg, REC’s high-end module thereby enables easy handling and quicker installation times for installers. The Alpha 72 Series also offers one of the thinnest frames in the solar market at 30 mm. The thickness of the panels allows for convenient transportation with more panels per pallet and container, which reduces transportation costs and is ultimately more environmentally-friendly.

The Alpha Series solar panels tout innovative technologies for higher energy yields with a patented design:

Absence of light-induced degradation (LID) and a best-in-class low-temperature coefficient.

A super-strong frame design including support bars ensuring high-performance levels over the installation lifetime.

A world-leading warranty, resulting in a minimum of 92% of nameplate power warranted at the end of year 25.

The Alpha 72 is also eligible for REC’s ProTrust warranty which includes labor warranty and is available to REC Certified Solar Professionals.

The first rooftop systems have already been installed in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.S., New Zealand and Japan.

With 10 GW of REC solar panels manufactured and installed worldwide to date, generating 13 TWh of clean energy and empowering more than 16 million people, REC Group is an advocate for the global energy transition, notes the company.

Photo: A REC Group equipped home