Recheck, SEIA Lead Launch of Industry Registry

Recheck has launched its industry registry in partnership with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and solar finance, contractor and technology partners.

The platform offers an industry-wide registry of residential solar salespeople and installers, with the aim of raising customer experience standards. Its founding partners include Dividend Finance, Freedom Forever, GoodLeap, Mosaic, Palmetto, Sungage Financial, Sunlight Financial and Sunrun.

The platform centers around Recheck ID, a verified identification number allowing contractors, financiers and technology platforms to confirm that their partners meet specified requirements.

“A healthy solar industry is vital to consumers and the U.S. energy transition,” says Tim Trefren, Recheck co-founder and CEO. “Recheck is proud of its founding partners and is committed to building the tools to ensure long-term trust with consumers.”

Recheck launched with the support of SEIA.