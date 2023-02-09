RECOM Releasing Panther Series Mono PV Modules to U.S. Market

RECOM Technologies, a France-based PV module manufacturer, is debuting its Panther series for the U.S. market next week at the Intersolar North America conference.

Panther modules are based on monocrystalline PERC cells, using half-cut technology available in monofacial and bifacial, single-glass and double-glass modules. The modules are produced in various sizes with power outputs from 410 Wp up to 655 Wp, with nominal efficiency up to 21.09% (or 34.7% with optimal bifacial operation). Panther modules are designed to produce no less than 87.2% of their nominal power in the 25th year from the warranty start date.

RECOM notes that the modules’ “sleek design and full black color blend perfectly with the architecture of modern structures.”

RECOM, which has 2.1 GW of annual production capacity and has sold over 3 GW of modules in 100 countries, will be at Intersolar North America booth #1309.