ReneSola Signs Selling 15 MW of Solar in Hungary

ReneSola Ltd., a fully integrated solar project developer, has entered into an agreement to sell a portfolio of solar projects located in Hungary to Obton, an international solar investment company.

This deal builds upon RenaSola’s earlier sale of 13.9 MW of projects in Hungary.

The portfolio comprises 25 solar plants under development in three locations, with a combined capacity of 15 MW. These 25 small-scale projects are qualified under the Hungarian 25-year CAT feed-in tariff scheme.

“Over the past two years, ReneSola has demonstrated its skill in monetizing projects across Europe,” says Yumin Liu, CEO of ReneSola. “Hungary is an important market for solar power in the EU, and this second sale cements our position as a key player in the country. We are proud of our ability to execute in Hungary, and believe Europe will contribute to our accelerating and profitable growth in the quarters ahead.”

Founded in 2005, ReneSola is an international solar developer. The company develops green energy projects around the world.

Photo: Hungarian ReneSola solar project