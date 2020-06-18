Restoration Partnership Addresses Damaged PV Assets

Solar Support, an engineering services company, DEPCOM Power Inc. and Power Factor have partnered to expand the capabilities of their extreme weather restoration and recovery program.

Combined, the team brings 15 years of experience restoring hundreds of MW of damaged sites. The trio minimizes production and revenue losses for asset owners and operators through an end-to-end solution, saving millions in avoided costs and shortening recovery times by up to 70%.

“Working with DEPCOM Power and Power Factor, our team’s unique approach prioritizes production which results in less downtime and more revenue for utility PV asset owners,” says Auston Taber, CEO of Solar Support.

DEPCOM, a company that specializes in utility-scale solar projects, serves as the general contractor to provide EPC capabilities along with financial and surety services.

Solar Support leads the project management and construction oversight. It also applies its equipment expertise, which can enable reliable uptime long after manufacturers’ have stopped supporting their products. Solar Support also helps to resurrect supply chains of spare parts and refurbishment programs to ensure that facilities reach their design life.

Power Factor secures manpower specialized in PV recovery – mechanical, electrical and civil – as well as materials and onsite services.