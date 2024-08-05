RNWBL, SOLARCYCLE Partner on Decommissioning and Repowering for C&I Projects

RNWBL and SOLARCYCLE have partnered on recycling solar panels under RNWBL’s operations.

RNWBL, an O&M provider for wind, solar and battery storage projects, also decommissions aged solar assets across North America. This year, the company expects to recycle 200,000 modules.

“RNWBL is excited to partner with SOLARCYCLE to enhance our comprehensive turn-key solutions for project end-of-life solutions,” says Daniel DePonte, CEO of RNWBL. “RNBWL aims to ensure all of its customers’ needs are met throughout every phase of our projects.”