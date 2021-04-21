RPCS Installing Array Trackers on Virginia Solar Projects

RP Construction Services Inc. (RPCS), a company that provides specialty services to EPC contractors, has partnered with Energix, an independent power producer that develops renewable energy projects, for the installation of trackers at four of Energix’s solar projects – Hollyfield II (17 MW), Mt. Jackson (22 MW), Buckingham II (28 MW) and Leatherwood (25 MW).

“We are so thrilled to work with Energix on their Virginia portfolio and to support their growth in the U.S.,” says Alex Smith, chief sales officer of RPCS. “Energix’s team are exceptional partners and we share their focus on delivering the highest quality projects. We’re looking forward to their continued success and are honored to have the opportunity to be their partner.”

RPCS, a partner of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies Inc., will be installing Array’s DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar tracker for Energix’s projects. Array says its trackers keep the solar PV modules following the sun on its course throughout the day, optimizing energy gains and ensuring up to a 20 to 25% increase in energy production over fixed-tilt systems.