Salt River Project Issues RFP for Solar Energy

Salt River Project (SRP), a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and provider of electricity, has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 400 MW of new solar energy. The RFP seeks proposals for up to 200 MW of solar to be sited on the Navajo Nation, while the remaining 200 MW is not location-specific but must deliver to SRP’s transmission system.

Once contracted, the 400 MW will position SRP to achieve its goal of acquiring 1,000 MW of solar energy by 2025.

“This project is critical as it moves us forward in our goal to invest in more solar energy projects and offer our customers a diverse mix of affordable, emission-free power. We are also proud to work with the Navajo Nation as they facilitate further development of renewable energy,” says Mike Hummel, SRP general manager and CEO.

SRP and the Navajo Nation have been working together to develop this RFP which supports the Nation’s Háyoołkááł (Sunrise) Proclamation announced by President Jonathan Nez last year and prioritizes the development of renewable energy while also supporting SRP’s commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050.

“It’s the beginning of a new era for the Navajo Nation – the start of new opportunities. We recognize that coal-based energy provided many benefits for the workers and their families, but times are changing and energy development is changing. As Diné people, we have always been resilient in times of change, and that’s what we are doing by seeking developers for up to 200 MW of solar development with SRP,” says President Nez.

SRP is asking respondents to provide competitive solar project proposals that are a minimum of 100 MW and up to 200 MW in size. To ensure the best pricing for SRP customers, proposed projects must be able to achieve commercial operation by no later than December 2023 so that the projects may take advantage of expiring federal tax incentives.

Proposals in response to the RFP must be submitted to SRP by May 4, 2020. Selection of new resources is expected to be completed by July 2020.

Photo: Bisti Badlands, part of the Navajo Nation