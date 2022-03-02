SB Energy Contracts with First Solar for PV Module Supplies

SB Energy Global LLC, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., has placed a multi-year order for 1.5 GW of First Solar’s advanced, ultra-low-carbon, thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. SB Energy will deploy these modules across its 4 GW solar and storage development pipeline in the U.S. This order follows SB Energy’s original procurement of 1.7 GW of First Solar modules for five utility-scale projects in Texas and California, which began construction in 2020, expanding SB Energy and First Solar’s partnership to a cumulative 3.2 GW of U.S. solar projects.

SB Energy’s team has reached commercial operations on 1.3 GW across projects in Texas and California in the last six months. The remaining 0.4 GW of projects from the original 1.7 GW procurement are expected to reach commercial operations in the first half of 2022.

“Providing flexible, renewable energy at scale is central to SB Energy’s mission to accelerate the clean energy transition,” says Abhijeet Sathe, co-CEO of SB Energy. “First Solar’s partnership and the incredible work of our team enabled us to bring 1.3 GW of new solar projects to commercial operations in 2021, making us the second largest in terms of new solar capacity added to the grid. We’re excited to expand our partnership with First Solar as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to develop cutting-edge climate infrastructure and technology solutions.”

“At First Solar, we value long-term relationships based not simply on our ability to deliver a competitive, high-quality product that is a hedge against pricing and supply volatility but on trust and a shared vision,” states Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer for First Solar. “We thank SB Energy for its trust in our technology and for investing in responsibly-produced American solar as they grow their platform in support of our country’s march towards a sustainable energy future.”

All 1.5 GW of the modules in the order will be produced in First Solar’s Ohio manufacturing plant and support SB Energy’s plans to achieve 10 GW of renewable energy and storage projects in operation or under construction by the end of 2025.