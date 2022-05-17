Scout Places Order for 378 MW of First Solar PV Modules

First Solar Inc. has signed an agreement with Scout Clean Energy to supply 378 MW DC of advanced, thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules.

Scout, a renewable energy developer and owner-operator headquartered in Colorado, is actively developing a portfolio over 12,000 MW of solar PV, battery storage and onshore wind projects spread across 21 US states. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. Scout plans to use the First Solar modules to begin construction on several late-stage projects with start of operations expected in 2024.

“We’re excited to partner with First Solar as we continue to develop and grow our portfolio of solar PV assets across the US. This deal reflects our confidence not just in the technology, but in First Solar itself,” says Michael Rucker, founder and CEO of Scout Clean Energy. “Sourcing our modules from a U.S.-based supply partner at this challenging time solidifies our competitive advantage in meeting our customers urgent timing needs for solar power to meet their decarbonization goals.”

“As we diversify Scout’s asset base and grow our solar portfolio, we want to source our panels through partners that we can trust to deliver with no compromise on quality, ethical sourcing of raw materials and who is committed to ongoing innovation,” Rucker adds. “First Solar readily satisfies those critical criteria for Scout.”

First Solar’s PV modules are designed and developed at its research and development centers in California and Ohio.

“Experienced developers like Scout Clean Energy understand the criticality of both insulating themselves from pricing and supply volatility, and staying true to their values and principles,” said Adam Smith, vice president of global business development at First Solar. “They also recognize the value of technological and supply diversity, and of a competitive product that embodies sustainability and transparency. Together, these factors are invaluable in helping them navigate some of the headwinds that others in the industry struggle with.”