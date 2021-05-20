SETO Issues Request for Information for End-of-Life PV Practices

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) has issued a request for information (RFI) to gather input on sustainable, cost-effective end-of-life practices for photovoltaic (PV) system components.

SETO requests feedback from solar and waste management industries, academia, research laboratories, government agencies and other stakeholders on issues related to the PV end-of-life management process. As PV deployment increases, so will the amount of PV systems that will be retired. Better end-of-life handling, such as reuse or recycling processes, is needed to minimize the environmental impact of PV system waste.

The goal of this RFI is to gain insight on the current state of PV end-of-life in the U.S. and discover areas of research needed to reduce barriers to reuse and recycling.

The deadline to submit responses to SETO’s RFI is June 14. Download the RFI to learn more.