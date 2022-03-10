Shanco Distributes GAF Energy’s Solar Roof Shingles in Virginia and Maryland

Shanco, a roofing company in the Mid-Atlantic, is one of the first roofers to offer the new Timberline Solar roof. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Maryland and Virginia.

“Over the years, we have looked into providing a solar option to our customers but have been challenged with finding the right solution. When we were introduced to the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle, we knew this was the right product,” states Leo Ruberto, owner of Feazel, the parent company of Shanco. “GAF Energy has created an impressive solar solution that will not only meet the needs of our customers but is reliable and aesthetically appealing. We are proud to grow our partnership with GAF Energy and offer this award-winning solar solution.”

“For us, working with Shanco is a game-changer,” says Jason Barrett, senior vice president at GAF Energy. “We’re thrilled to support the clean energy momentum already building in Maryland and Virginia as residents reap the benefits of harnessing solar power.”

This new system incorporates the world’s first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy’s U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.