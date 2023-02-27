Silfab Solar Introduces New ELITE Series PV Modules

Photovoltaic module manufacturer Silfab Solar Inc. has debuted the next generation of Silfab ELITE, its most powerful USA-made solar panel.

The product, which is now available for order and is being shipped to installers, uses the company’s proprietary X-pattern technology, which combines an integrated cell design with an innovative conductive backsheet to create a more efficient and powerful solar panel. Manufactured exclusively in Washington, Silfab ELITE produces 410 W with a 21.4% efficiency rating, Silfab says.

“Silfab has designed, engineered and developed the most powerful and absolutely stunning solar panel exclusively manufactured in the United States,” says Paolo Maccario, Silfab’s CEO. “With its all-black sleek look, ELITE provides the aesthetics homeowners have been looking for.”

Silfab notes that it offers a 30-year performance warranty for its full line of solar panels.