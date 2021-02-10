Silfab Solar Launches New Line of Back-Contact PV Modules

Silfab Solar, a North American PV manufacturer, has launched Silfab Elite, its next generation of back-contact modules engineered for the residential solar market exclusively in the U.S. The Elite line – SIL 370-380 BK – has an efficiency rating of up to 21.4%. Silfab already has secured premier distribution partners for the new model.

“Silfab continues to engineer products specifically designed for the North American homeowner,” says Paolo Maccario, president and CEO of Silfab. “The Elite line provides homeowners a very appealing look, a smaller footprint and peace of mind quality from 35+ years of solar manufacturing experience.”

The Silfab says its Elite series is an integration of the company’s latest technology, its decades of global engineering expertise and precision manufacturing processes that use the highest-quality materials and strict quality-control measures.

Silfab’s new Elite series will be the highest efficiency and most durable solar panel produced by the company. The panel operates at lower temperatures in concert with low-light performance, which together increase energy yield by as much as 6% on a kWh/kWp basis. The advanced back-contact technology reduces front cell metallization – minimizing shading losses – while simultaneously alleviating locked-in mechanical stress in the electrical contacts, resulting in improved performance, better long-term reliability and higher efficiency.

Operating some of the largest highly automated manufacturing plants in North America, Silfab has perfected production methods and secured exclusive agreements with innovators to deliver it modules to the market

