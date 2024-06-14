Silfab Solar Modules Earn “Top Performer” Rating From Kiwa PVEL

Silfab Solar has earned a “top performer” rating for its Elite model solar panel under the 2024 Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) testing, the company announced.

“For more than 40 years, Silfab Solar’s legacy has been one of sustained power performance, superior durability and incredible reliability,” says Paolo Maccario, Silfab president and CEO.

“Rigorous independent testing reaffirms what satisfied customers already know: Silfab delivers the best solar panels in North America. As Silfab continues to grow and innovate, I want to thank the entire Silfab team for their ongoing commitment to deliver the highest quality solar modules to companies and homeowners seeking long-term clean energy solutions.”