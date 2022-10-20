Silicon Ranch Secures Additional 700 MW of First Solar Modules

Independent power producer Silicon Ranch and solar manufacturer First Solar Inc. have expanded the 4 GW master supply agreement (MSA) that the partners announced in April 2022. To support its growing portfolio of contracted solar projects, Silicon Ranch has secured an additional 700 MW of advanced thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, designed and developed in the United States.

The growing partnership between Silicon Ranch and First Solar dates back to 2015, when Silicon Ranch became the first owner-operator of PV plants to utilize First Solar technology on projects in the southeastern US.

Notably, this expansion represents the latest partnership development for Silicon Ranch that supports domestic infrastructure. In addition to its long-term agreements with First Solar, the company has recently announced new agreements with strategic U.S. partners, including one with Nextracker to improve the carbon footprint of its tracker supply, while supporting additional investments in U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

“One of our guiding principles at Silicon Ranch is that we choose the right path over the easier path to get the job done, and this agreement with First Solar represents the ‘right path’ for our module supply,” says Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO at Silicon Ranch. “In recent months, Silicon Ranch has re-affirmed our leadership in supporting US solar manufacturers and decarbonizing our supply chain, and we are pleased to achieve this progress by working collaboratively with our strategic partners to deliver the best possible power plants to serve our customers and communities across the U.S.”

“Since the beginning of our relationship, it has been clear that Silicon Ranch places genuine emphasis on responsible solar development, and with the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV technology, First Solar delivers reliable and responsibly produced modules right in line with this vision,” states Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. “We are pleased to expand First Solar’s role as Silicon Ranch’s trusted partner with another long-term module supply agreement.”