Silicon Ranch, SOLARCYCLE Collaborate on Advancing Solar Recycling

Independent power producer Silicon Ranch Corp. and solar recycling platform SOLARCYCLE are partnering to process end-of-life solar modules from Silicon Ranch projects through SOLARCYCLE’s advanced, high-recovery recycling platform. SOLARCYCLE’s approach to module recycling recovers approximately 95% of solar panel value, which can be returned to the supply chain and used to manufacture new panels.

With an operating portfolio of more than 145 solar power facilities across 15 states, Silicon Ranch is SOLARCYCLE’s first utility-scale partner. The partnership between the two companies will allow SOLARCYCLE to establish a model for recycling solar materials at the utility scale.

“As the long-term owner of every project in our portfolio, we at Silicon Ranch are deeply committed to our relationships and responsibilities in the communities we serve. These responsibilities include end-of-life equipment management,” says Reagan Farr, Silicon Ranch’s president and CEO. “Embracing this opportunity to pioneer recycling and re-use processes at scale with SOLARCYCLE is a significant step in meeting these responsibilities. This partnership supports our commitments to advance domestic solar manufacturing, a circular solar economy, and economic development opportunities in communities across the country.”

“SOLARCYCLE’s team is taking what we learned in the solar, sustainability and recycling industries and applying it to our tech-driven recycling solutions. We know that scale matters in order to be able to drive costs down and bring quality up,” states Suvi Sharma, CEO and co-founder of SOLARCYCLE. “We are thrilled that our partnership with Silicon Ranch–an innovative leader in bringing solar to scale sustainably and responsibly–will help us make solar across America fully sustainable.”