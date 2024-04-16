Sol Systems, SOLARCYCLE Partner on PV Panel Recycling

Sol Systems and SOLARCYCLE have formed a partnership with the aim of ensuring Sol Systems’ energy projects are sustainable throughout a solar panel’s lifecycle by addressing the challenge of recycling and reusing retired panels.

SOLARCYCLE technology extracts materials such as silver, silicon, copper, aluminum and glass, allowing the company to divert materials from landfills and enables the recovery of what it says is up to 95% of the value of recycled panels. Extracted materials are then refined and reintroduced into the domestic supply chain.

The collaboration has executed work orders on two projects. Earlier this year, the company says it partnered with SOLARCYCLE to recycle panels from a community solar array in Scottsbluff, Neb., following weather damage.

“What SOLARCYCLE can do is groundbreaking, and it aligns with Sol Systems’ dedication to sustainability and innovation, especially as solar installations rapidly increase and the need for better end-of-life solutions for solar panels becomes more urgent,” says Sol Systems’ Eugene Rhee.