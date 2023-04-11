Solar Developer Acquiring 1.5 GW of Huasun HJT Modules

Anhui Huasun Energy Co. Ltd. has signed a cooperation agreement with INERCOM Ltd., a European EPC company, for the supply of at least 1.5 GW of Himalaya series ultra-high-efficiency HJT modules by the end of 2025.

Huasun first worked with INERCOM in 2021, supplying 86 MW of HJT solar modules to its utility solar project in southern Bulgaria. According to the supply plan, by the end of 2023, Huasun will deliver more than 500 MW of modules for INERCOM.

“We choose Huasun as the exclusive supplier of HJT modules because they have provided a great guarantee in terms of product quality, technical performance and delivery capabilities,” says Malina Varbakova, heads of INERCOM. “We are very happy to build a long relationship with Huasun and hope both of us can keep strengthening connections, supporting each other and exploring the international market together.”

“INERCOM has been deeply involved in the Bulgarian market for decades and has participated in the development and construction of photovoltaic projects in many regions,” adds Dan Zhou, CEO of Huasun. “It is the first company that used HJT modules on a large scale at an early stage in Europe, which indicates that HJT has very broad prospects and significant value in Europe.”