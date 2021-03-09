Solar Energy Partners Expands Residential Offerings with Standard Merger

Solar Energy Partners (SEP), a company that offers a ‘white glove’ service in researching, comparing, selecting and installing residential solar panels, has merged with Standard Energy, a California-based solar energy company.

The merger is set to accelerate SEP’s growth, enabling the company to expand its footprint into several other states and offer its services to millions more throughout the country.

“We’re growing – and moving – incredibly fast, with the merger having already combined Standard’s philosophies with SEP’s business model,” says Alex Williams, co-founder of SEP. “As such, we now have hundreds of solar experts from Standard Energy working alongside SEP’s equally capable representatives to offer customers an even greater experience across a number of states.”

Founded four years ago in Bakersfield, Calif., by Todd Jensen, Brian Hutchings and Brad Holm, Standard expanded into Texas last year. Since March of 2020, the organization has grown from 15 representatives to 150 with offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, San Diego, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. As a result of the merger, SEP now has over 500 contractors in five states, which amounts to a 500% growth rate in the past year.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and the presidential election drew attention away from the topic of climate change and the importance of renewable energy. Buried in the news cycle were figures released by NASA showing that 2020 came a close second to 2016 for the hottest year in recorded history – pushing 2019 to third place. With three of the hottest days in history taking place in the last five years, the need to switch to renewable energies like solar is more pressing than ever.

SEP aims to drive widespread adoption of solar energy through their ‘white glove’ offering, which negates the stress and hassle of home improvement projects in the renewable energy field and beyond. The company notes its representatives specialize in helping homeowners understand the process of installation and operation of a solar energy system, determine potential savings, identify tax credit, state and federal grant opportunities, and handle the installation from start to finish.

Furthermore, SEP says its commitment to supplying the finest materials and latest technologies guarantees longevity and value for its customers. This includes premium solar panels with minimal degradation and comprehensive warranties to ensure the customer knows they’re not in for any significant financial surprises in the future, 24/7 system monitoring to mitigate the risk of malfunction and after-sales care to ensure the system remains optimal in its operations. This is all delivered through both SEP and Standard’s personalized service model, with a low-key, comfortable sales approach.

