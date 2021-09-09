Solar Steel Supplies Trackers for Naturgy Projects in Spain

Gonvarri Solar Steel has been awarded several projects with Naturgy to supply and install 144 MW of its TracSmarT+1V single-row and dual-row trackers at the PV plants located in Tabernas, Almería (100 MW); Canredondo, Guadalajara (22 MW); and Castuera, Badajoz (22 MW).

The installation activities to be carried out by Gonvarri Solar Steel consist of 250,000 modules and 2,400 TracSmarT+ 1V with two strings of modules per row. It will entail the generation of 100 to 120 direct and indirect jobs in the different locations where the projects are located (Canredondo, Castuera and Tabernas).

The agreement reached between Gonvarri Solar Steel and Naturgy will generate enough electricity to supply nearly 80,000 households in these three regions.

Gonvarri Solar Steel, a division of Gonvarri Industries, designs and manufactures solar trackers and fixed structures for the PV energy sector, with over 12 GW supplied worldwide. Gonvarri Industries has over 6,000 employees in 45 factories, 20 distribution centers and offices in 19 countries offering customer service to satisfy the metal needs of its clients through four divisions: metal structures, service centers, material handling and precision tubes.