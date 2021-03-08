Solar Support Offers Warranty, Equipment Assessments for Utility-PV Plants

Solar Support, a specialized engineering company, says it now offers independent plant and equipment end-of-warranty assessment services for utility-PV asset owners.

The services include onsite review of system and equipment performance as well as detailed documentation owners can use to secure support before EPC and manufacturer warranties lapse. This work builds upon Solar Support’s inverter predictive analysis program launched last fall.

Warranty length varies – typically two years for construction and five years for equipment such as central inverters. Given a 28- to 35-year plant lifespan, asset owners face full responsibility for decades of maintenance and repair after warranties expire. Throughout the inspection process, Solar Support works closely with EPCs, manufacturers and asset owners.

“Our independent, end-of-warranty assessments help plant owners secure the support they’re entitled to and avoid undue risk before coverage lapses,” says John McCauley, director of sales for Solar Support. “We put them in the strongest possible position before they assume the cost of their own maintenance and servicing.”

Solar Support says its new end-of-warranty services draw on the company’s deep reliability expertise, which includes helping owners future-proof their plants and equipment against extreme weather events. The objective inspections also help owners document the health of their systems and components when securing or renewing insurance.