Solar Support, SEMIKRON Partner to Address Inverter Shortage

Solar Support, an engineering services company, says it has entered an agreement with SEMIKRON, a manufacturer of power semiconductor components.

As a qualified representative of SEMIKRON in the U.S., Solar Support meets the industry’s demand for insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) stack components, a critical semiconductor device used in aging PV inverters.

Solar Support also has launched a new component replacement program for PV asset owners, operators and O&M providers to service failing inverters. The integrated solution combines diagnostics, repair, training and refurbishment services to replace damaged inverters with brand-new components at a substantial discount. Traditional suppliers sell used and reconditioned parts with a 60-day warranty; Solar Support offers brand new sets at a lower cost with a one-year warranty.

“This strategic relationship with SEMIKRON lets us address a critical industry shortage. Not only do we boost the overall supply of stacks, but we also provide a value-added solution and on-site training that arms customers for success,” says Auston Taber, CEO of Solar Support

“We’re delivering replacement parts quickly and cost-effectively to minimize system downtime and security with our one-year warranty for new components,” he adds.

Solar Support is one of the few U.S.-based suppliers of SEMIKRON’s SEMIKUBE 1200V and 1700V industrial standard modules. The SEMIKUBE stacks are available in three sizes – up to 900kW – all with integrated sensors for feedback signals of DC voltage, temperature and output currents.

The SEMIKUBE Power Stacks fulfill international standards and are UL certified.

Solar Support’s component replacement program provides an answer to asset owners, operators and O&M providers contending with a population of failing inverters in a maturing U.S. market. Stacks have an expected six-year life, which means each inverter will need at least two stack replacements during its 25-year lifetime. With IGBT average failure rates ranging from 2% under standard conditions to as much as 4% in extreme environments, managing risks with a reliable component supply represents a competitive advantage for PV asset owners and operators.

Photo: Solar Support inverter stacks.