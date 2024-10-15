SOLARCYCLE Partners with Runergy Alabama as Glass Supplier and Recycling Partner

Runergy Alabama has entered into a strategic partnership with SOLARCYCLE, in which SOLARCYCLE will be the company’s major glass supplier for its solar modules, as well as its dedicated recycling partner.

Under the terms of the agreements, SOLARCYCLE is expected to provide at least 4 GW, or 30 million square meters of domestically manufactured glass, to Runergy Alabama over a 5-year period for use in Runergy’s bifacial solar modules.

In addition to supplying glass, SOLARCYCLE is slated to provide comprehensive recycling services for Runergy Alabama’s solar products.

“Our mission is to build increased sustainability and scalability for the solar supply chain, and this partnership with Runergy helps us accelerate that mission,” says Suvi Sharma, CEO and co-founder of SOLARCYCLE.

“We look forward to working with the Runergy team to help grow solar in America, create good, family-sustaining local jobs and reduce carbon emissions across the supply chain.”

