Southern Power Buys 350 MW of Solar Under Construction in Texas, Wyoming

Southern Power, a wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, recently acquired two solar facilities: the 200 MW Millers Branch Solar Facility in Haskell County, Texas, and the 150 MW South Cheyenne Solar Facility in Wyoming.

These projects are a part of Southern Power’s overall 5.28 GW renewable fleet, which now consists of 30 solar and 15 wind facilities operating or under construction.

Millers Branch is expected to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2025. Once operational, the electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which uses the renewable energy certificates to drive progress toward its net zero-by-2050 commitment.

Construction of the South Cheyenne Solar Facility, Southern Power’s first solar facility in the state, is currently under way. The project was developed by Qcells USA, which is also providing the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, as well as serving as the module supplier. It is expected to achieve commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.

“These two acquisitions represent a significant milestone for Southern Power as we are entering these projects with expansion opportunities,” says Southern Power President Robin Boren. “The Millers Branch and South Cheyene facilities enhance our solar portfolio and exemplify our commitment to the continued growth of Southern Power as we build the future of energy.”

Southern Company expects to have approximately 20 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.