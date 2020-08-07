SRP: 21 Arizona Companies Sign Solar Agreements

Salt River Project (SRP), an Arizona-based utility company, says 21 commercial, municipal and school district customers across the state have signed agreements to get a portion of their energy from the sun – a total of 100 MW of solar energy will soon be helping to power operations at these organizations.

This is the second phase of the Sustainable Energy Offering, which is part of the utility’s ongoing commitment to provide commercial customers with the option to obtain clean, emission-free energy at an affordable price. The first phase of the Sustainable Energy Offering, announced in 2018, included 12 companies and municipalities from across different industries.

With the addition of the 21 companies in this second phase, a total of 33 companies have signed up to receive approximately 300 MW of solar energy that will be provided from facilities to be constructed in Arizona.

The offering allows SRP to share the benefits of large-scale renewable resources with a diverse SRP customer base. The companies range from school districts and technology to agriculture and governmental agencies and from data centers to grocery, defense contracting, telecom and hospitals.

“We have had a tremendous response from a diverse group of customers and industries who want to invest in renewable energy that not only helps them achieve their sustainability goals, but does so at an affordable cost,” says Mike Hummel, general manager and CEO of SRP.

“We appreciate our customers working with us on this collaborative initiative. This has been successful because SRP can utilize our ability to invest in utility-scale solar while providing this green energy to our individual customers,” he adds.

The Sustainable Energy Offering will also help these customers achieve their sustainability goals, reduce carbon emissions and invest in clean, renewable energy while sharing the economic benefits of a utility-scale, renewable energy resource.

The solar resources contribute to SRP’s 2035 Sustainability Goals to reduce carbon intensity by more than 60% in 2035 and by 90% in 2050 from 2005 levels. SRP is also well on its way to achieving the goal of adding 1,000 MW of new utility-scale, solar energy to its system by the end of the fiscal year 2025.