Standard Solar Elects New Senior Vice President of Structured Finance

Standard Solar Inc., a solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of commercial solar electric systems, says Peter Coleman has joined the company as senior vice president of structured finance.

“Peter brings a wealth of experience to our finance team, and we look forward to his contributions as we grow and expand our business of financing distributed generation solar projects around the country,” says Scott Wiater, president and CEO of Standard Solar.

Coleman comes to Standard Solar from CleanChoice Energy, where he helped establish and build its solar development and investment business. During his tenure there, he actively led the development and financing of more than 100 MW of DG solar projects across the U.S.

Prior to this, Coleman joined SunEdison and actively led the successful IPO of TerraForm Power and subsequently led TerraForm’s acquisition and financing of projects from both SunEdison and third parties. His work at TerraForm included the acquisition and financing of solar, wind and hydro projects, and spanned both developed and emerging markets around the globe.

“I am excited to join the Standard Solar team and view it as a unique opportunity to leverage my diverse background and leadership skills to continue to accelerate the business and execute the company’s strategy,” says Coleman.

Photo: Peter Coleman