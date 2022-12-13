Stellantis, DTE Add 400 MW of Solar Initiatives in Michigan

Stellantis and DTE Energy have added 400 MW of new solar projects in Michigan through DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. With its participation in MIGreenPower, Stellantis will be able to attribute 100% of its electricity use at 70 southeast Michigan sites (manufacturing and non-manufacturing) to solar by 2026, which will reduce the company’s carbon emissions in North America by 50% and across its manufacturing facilities by 30%.

Earlier this year, Stellantis announced aggressive goals to achieve carbon net zero globally by 2038 as part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, beginning by cutting CO2 emissions in half by the end of the decade, using 2021 metrics as the benchmark. The company’s push to net zero addresses all sources of greenhouse gas emissions, from vehicles to supply chain to industrial sites, with energy efficiency being a cornerstone of Stellantis’ approach.

“While this day and this historic agreement are about clean and efficient power, I’d like to suggest that today is also about the power of partnerships in this new era of sustainable mobility,” says Mark Stewart, COO of Stellantis North America. “Our success – indeed our survival – will depend more and more on how completely we embrace the values of collaboration and partnership as strategic imperatives that help us achieve breakthrough business outcomes. This agreement is an outstanding example of how truly great companies like DTE Energy and Stellantis can unleash their passion and expertise to shape a more sustainable world for our customers and our communities.”

DTE’s MIGreenPower program is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. To date, the company has more than 800 businesses enrolled in the program, along with more than 75,000 residential customers. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 4 million MWh of clean energy in the program.

“We want to thank Stellantis for being a great partner, for joining MIGreenPower and for supporting the development of new solar energy projects here in Michigan,” states Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. “Investments like this accelerate our state’s transition to clean energy, create jobs and strengthen our state’s economy. Adding 400 MW of new solar for Stellantis will result in a cleaner environment for Michigan families, communities and businesses, and create hundreds of jobs during project construction.”

“DTE Energy and Stellantis are working together to boost Michigan’s energy capacity and position us as a national leader in job-creating, cost-reducing climate action,” states Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This collaboration is the second largest renewable energy purchase through a utility in American history, second only to another announcement right here in Michigan earlier this year. With our innovative companies and the MI Healthy Climate Plan, we are taking immediate, tangible steps in Michigan to face climate change head-on, shore up our energy independence, and create and support good-paying jobs. We are the number one state for energy sector job growth and we will keep our foot on the accelerator to bring more investment and opportunity to Michigan.”