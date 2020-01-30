Stem Launches Partner Program to Expand Storage Solution

Stem Inc., a manufacturer of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, has launched its new Stem Partner Program which expands its existing solar partner network to include distributors, as well as major solar developers and certified partners that support solar+storage deployments.

The company has also declared the addition of leading U.S. commercial and residential solar distributors BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC and Soligent Distribution as its first distributor partners.

“The launch of our Stem Partner Program formalizes this channel and enables us to put in place a unique structure bringing storage solutions to solar deployments of all sizes, solidifying our leadership in the behind-the-meter market for commercial and industrial customers,” says Alan Russo, CRO at Stem. “Now distribution partners enrich the program, letting us work with a broader range nationally of solar developers and EPC’s than ever before. This new channel gives distributors, who are typically one-stop shops for smaller residential solar providers, a path into the commercial and industrial markets.”

During the past year, Stem’s focus on building a partner network has yielded more than 50 active partners and is growing rapidly, resulting in 159 MWh at close in 2019.

The three-tier Stem Partner Program offers distinct direct and indirect channels. Premier Partners include some of the largest solar developers, such as Distributed Solar Development LLC, Greenskies Clean Energy and Sungreen Systems. Stem will work directly with these organizations and engage in direct co-marketing, sales and deployment of solar+storage solutions.

By adding storage, developers and distributors can scale their offerings and provide added value to customers in terms of resilience, cost savings and sustainability. Stem also offers partners more than a decade of experience in how to engineer and design solar+storage solutions, benefit from energy market participation and finance projects.

By partnering with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems and Soligent Distribution, two of the largest distributors in the U.S., Stem is able to rapidly expand its reach, while maintaining best-in-class support for its partner network.