SunBrush mobil Expands PV Cleaning Operations into the U.S. Market

SunBrush mobil, a Germany-based provider of PV cleaning systems, has opened a branch office, SunBrush USA, in Henderson, Nev.

The joint venture of SunBrush mobil and Halse Solar Ltd., SunBrush’s importer for the U.K. and Irish markets, will sell and maintain the PV cleaning systems and deliver spare parts to PV power plant operators, O&M companies and site owners across the US.

“We will fill a major gap with our products. Up to now, there has been no similar solar panel cleaning device in the U.S.,” says Franz Ehleuter, managing director of SunBrush mobil.

SunBrush says the U.S. branch office offers the whole range of the company’s solar panel cleaners, which can be mounted quickly and easily on carrier vehicles, such as tractors or wheel loaders and guarantee efficient and gentle cleaning – either dry or wet.

The multi-purpose device SunBrush mobil Compact removes dust, sand and bird droppings from ground-mounted PV systems. To remove snow, the company offers a Winter Kit upgrade for the Compact with a brush motor having twice the power, a reinforced frame of the PV cleaning system and aluminum snow deflector blades, which deflect up to 10 centimeters of snow in one run on either side of the brush.